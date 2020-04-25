Charges laid after Friday morning stabbing

Ottawa police have charged a man in relation to a stabbing on the 200 block of Murray Street on Friday morning.

According to a media release issued by the Ottawa Police Service, two men started arguing sometime before 9:15 a.m. Friday.

"One of the men subsequently stabbed the other man in the face with a knife, causing a laceration," the release reads.

"The aggressor then fled the scene on foot. The victim's facial injury was deemed to be non-life-threatening."

Ottawa police conducted an investigation leading to an arrest of a 48-year-old man.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon and two counts of breach of probation.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, April 25.