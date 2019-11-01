Man stabbed to death on Murray Street
An unidentified man was killed in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
Unidentified victim died in hospital; no arrests
Ottawa police said he was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue at about 10:25 p.m.
He died in hospital.
Police have not shared any details about the victim or any suspects.
There have not been any arrests.
Murray Street was closed overnight, but reopened at about 6 a.m.
The major crime unit is leading the investigation.