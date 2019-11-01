Skip to Main Content
Man stabbed to death on Murray Street
Ottawa

An unidentified man was killed in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.

Unidentified victim died in hospital; no arrests

CBC News ·
Ottawa police officers responded to a stabbing on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue a rainy Halloween 2019 night. (CBC)

Ottawa police said he was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue at about 10:25 p.m.

He died in hospital.

Police have not shared any details about the victim or any suspects.

There have not been any arrests.

Murray Street was closed overnight, but reopened at about 6 a.m.

The major crime unit is leading the investigation.

