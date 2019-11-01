Man stabbed to death on Murray Street

An unidentified man was killed in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.

Ottawa police said he was stabbed on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue at about 10:25 p.m.

He died in hospital.

Police have not shared any details about the victim or any suspects.

There have not been any arrests.

Murray Street was closed overnight, but reopened at about 6 a.m.

The major crime unit is leading the investigation.