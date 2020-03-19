Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in ByWard Market

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of Murray Street in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa paramedics say crews were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m.

The stabbing victim went into cardiac arrest and was transported to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics told CBC.

Ottawa police have closed Murray Street between King Edward Avenue and Cumberland Street.

They're asking people avoid the area.