Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in ByWard Market
Murray Street closed between King Edward and Cumberland as police investigate
A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing Thursday afternoon on the 200 block of Murray Street in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa paramedics say crews were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m.
The stabbing victim went into cardiac arrest and was transported to The Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics told CBC.
Ottawa police have closed Murray Street between King Edward Avenue and Cumberland Street.
They're asking people avoid the area.
