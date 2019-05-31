Skip to Main Content
Man shot, seriously injured in Lowertown
A 37-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive

Ottawa police search the area of Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive, one block east of King Edward Avenue, after a shooting on May 30, 2019. (CBC)

He was in serious condition when he arrived at hospital with a single gunshot wound, Ottawa paramedics said in a news release.

The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation.

Nobody has been arrested, police said.

