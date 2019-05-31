Man shot, seriously injured in Lowertown
A 37-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday near Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive
A 37-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Murray Street and Beausoleil Drive just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
He was in serious condition when he arrived at hospital with a single gunshot wound, Ottawa paramedics said in a news release.
The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation.
Nobody has been arrested, police said.