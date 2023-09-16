Murder investigation underway in western Quebec town

Quebec provincial police are investigating a homicide after a 28-year-old man was fatally injured Friday in the Outaouais.

Police were called to the Montée des Érables area of Cantley, Que., at around 11 p.m. Friday, where the man was found seriously injured.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sûreté du Québec identified him Saturday afternoon as 28-year-old Karapet Mikaelyan and said he was known to police.

"The elements that we have so far in the investigation allow us to confirm that the man was a victim of a murder," SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay told Radio-Canada.

Gunshot heard, police say

Tremblay said at least one gunshot was heard in the neighbourhood around the time police were called.

He said there had been no arrests as of Saturday afternoon. Police have not confirmed Mikaelyan's cause of death.

The force is working with MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais on the ongoing investigation. Officers were still at the scene as of Saturday afternoon.

Cantley is located about 20 kilometres north of Ottawa.