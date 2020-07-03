No charges for officer who punched man confessing to fictitious murder

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an Ottawa police officer who punched a man who'd showed up at the force's Elgin Street headquarters to confess to a murder he didn't commit.

The 21-year-old man walked into the Ottawa Police Service building on Sept. 23, 2019, in what seemed to be an attempt to tell police about his alleged crimes, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a press release Friday.

The officer that interviewed the man soon realized his story was "fictitious," and when the man was asked to leave, he refused, the SIU said.

When police tried to arrest him for trespassing — instead of committing homicide — the man resisted, and one of the arresting officers punched him in the face during the ensuing struggle.

The blow broke the man's right orbital bone, the SIU said.

Not excessive

In his report, SIU director Joseph Martino wrote that the man's "dogged and protracted resistance" meant officers couldn't place him in handcuffs, and that the punch was not "excessive in the circumstances."

"Once the blow was struck, the officers were able to secure his arms and complete the process. No further force was used after the Complainant was in handcuffs," Martino wrote.

While there was an allegation the man was actually struck after he was cuffed, Martino said the evidence didn't support that conclusion.

"In the final analysis, as I am satisfied on reasonable grounds that the force used by the [officer] was justifiable force in aid of a lawful arrest, there is no basis for proceeding with charges against the officer," he wrote.

The SIU investigates interactions with police that involve serious injury, death or sexual assault.