Federal budget delivers $2.2B to municipalities for infrastructure needs

There's a $2.2 billion surprise in the federal budget for Canadian municipalities facing a long list of infrastructure needs.

The government is taking that money from its gas tax revenue and sending it directly to local governments, to be used for everything from roadwork and public transit to environmental and cultural infrastructure projects.

The federal government already gives $2.2 billion to municipalities from its gas tax revenues — Tuesday's budget doubles that amount.

It's coming all at once and doesn't first have to go through provinces or territories.

"This is kind of a means for the federal government and municipalities to have a more direct relationship," said Sahir Khan, executive vice-president of the Institute for Fiscal Studies at the University of Ottawa.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) had asked for the federal budget to give them the tools to address local priorities.

The FCM will be distributing the funds everywhere but in Quebec, where the province will handle distribution.

Ontario is getting $800 million.