OPP investigate leaked recordings of Merrickville–Wolford, Ont., staff

The Village of Merrickville–Wolford says recordings of its staff are being distributed in the community, and OPP are investigating.

Doug Robertson, the eastern Ontario village's chief administrative officer, filed a complaint with Grenville County OPP on July 12.

Investigators urge anyone who receives or has received an unexpected package not to handle the package and to call police immediately.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPP's communication centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Merrickville–Wolford is about 85 kilometres south of Ottawa.