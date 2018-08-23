Skip to Main Content
Expect to see election signs popping up around Ottawa

Thursday marks the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee are allowed to start putting campaign signs on private property.

CBC News ·
Signs the 2018 municipal election campaign is upon us will start popping up around the city this week.

Ottawa bylaws stipulate signs can be posted 60 days ahead of voting day, which is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Here are some general rules for placing a sign on your lawn:

  • Signs must be placed where they do not create hazards for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
  • Signs cannot be affixed to trees or city lamps posts.
  • Elections signs do not require a permit.
  • Signs must be taken down within 48 hours of voting day.

Thursday also marks the beginning of the "blackout period" for incumbents.

Candidates who currently hold office cannot send out mailers or flyers from their office starting Thursday and are not allowed to use any office resources to campaign, including staff.

Campaign signs will not be permitted on public property until Sept. 22, which is 30 days before the election.

