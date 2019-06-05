Threshold for provincial disaster relief too high, mayors say

Mayors of eastern Ontario municipalities hammered recently by natural disasters say the threshold to qualify for relief from the province is too high.

Cities, counties and towns qualify for the municipal disaster recovery assistance program only if they spend three per cent of their property tax revenue to respond to a natural disaster.

Those costs should be covered by the province from dollar one. - Steve Bennett, mayor of Laurentian Valley Township

Despite the flooding and tornado that have already hit Ottawa this spring, Mayor Jim Watson said the city likely won't qualify for provincial aid.

"Three per cent of $3.5 billion is [$105 million] — we're not going to spend that much on all of the events combined," he said.

Watson suggested Ottawa is a victim of its own size, putting it at a disadvantage.

"Unfortunately, we're not eligible for provincial funding. Smaller communities that are overwhelmed tend to be."

Watson said he'd prefer to see long-term infrastructure funding from the province to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing deployed a provincial disaster assessment team to Orléans on Tuesday to check tornado damage.

Complicated application process

In Laurentian Valley Township, near Pembroke, Ont., the municipality is still helping flooded residents clean up after this spring's flooding, but it's still unclear whether it will spend the $143,000 it needs to spend to qualify for provincial help.

"Those costs should be covered by the province from dollar one," Mayor Steve Bennett said.

Bennett said the provincial program is complicated, eating up valuable staff time.

"It's just too convoluted. The form to fill out is probably going to take staff over a month. It just needs to be made a lot simpler and, at the end of the day, shouldn't be costing the taxpayers any money."

'Haves and have-nots'

Michael Donohue, Mayor of Admaston-Bromley, was alternate head of council for the County of Renfrew during the recent state of emergency, which was in effect from April 29 to June 3.

Admonston-Bromley has already hit its three per cent threshold cleaning up from the flooding, but Renfrew County has not yet spent the $1.3 million required before the funding kicks in.

"Certainly, some adjustment could be made so communities that do not suffer that threshold of three per cent can still rely on assistance from the province," Donohue said.

"As these are naturally occuring disasters, it is difficult for me to understand why there would be both haves and have-nots."

In a statement, the ministry said it will be taking comments about the three per cent threshold under consideration.

The ministry said the aid will help cover such expenses as repairs to public infrastructure and operating costs "over and above regular budgets that are necessary to protect public health, safety or access to essential services."