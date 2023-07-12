Multi-generational family picking up the pieces after Brockville fire

A multi-generational family in Brockville, Ont., is trying to put the pieces back together after a fire at a biker gang's clubhouse turned their lives upside down.

The fire happened early Monday morning at the Outlaws clubhouse and spread to nearby homes, damaging eight to 10 houses and destroying vehicles in its path.

Billy Estes lived in an apartment above the clubhouse and lost everything but the clothes on his back and his cellphone.

"The fire was just on the other side of the wall of the bedroom, so it was starting to get pretty warm. I could feel it in the air in the room," he said.

Estes said he was getting ready for bed when the fire started, and said he — and others living in the same building — were lucky he wasn't asleep.

"We'd have been dead, that's how quick it went up into like a four alarm fire," he said.

Estes has been staying at motels in the area since the fire and was given a $100 gift card to Giant Tiger to buy some clothes, both courtesy of victims' services.

His mother, Tammy Dunnett, who lives down the street, said Estes had just started building something for himself after struggling with substance abuse. Now he's going to have to start all over again.

But worst of all, she said, was losing a 43-year-old blanket that was a Christmas present from his grandmother.

"He lost sentimental things that are going to hurt him worse than losing everything," Dunnett said.

"Everywhere he's been, that blanket's been there and that's what bothers me the most is that's going to kill him, losing his nanny's blanket."

Cameron Hemelaar jumped into action when he heard about the fire down the street. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Cousin helped woman, baby flee flames

Estes's mother and grandmother live on the same block, and his cousin, who also lives in the area, jumped into action when the fire started.

"I came outside to see what was going on and there was a woman on her porch down the street that was yelling for help," said Cameron Hemelaar, Estes's cousin.

"I went in and helped this lady get her baby out of the house and the dogs and cat and we were bringing them all out of the house and she got them all in, and then like cars started exploding in the parking lot down the street."

Hemelaar said that house wasn't on fire at the time he went in, but it was scary nonetheless.

Warped siding on homes near the corner of Perth and Brock streets in Brockville, Ont., after a nearby fire on July 10. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"I was kind of just in panic, mainly trying to like help," he said. "She was so scared and screaming and crying like I couldn't even think myself, really. So I don't know, I just kind of ran in."

Estes and Hemelaar described a chaotic scene outside while the fire burned before first responders got there, with residents trying to make sure people were safely out of their homes.

"A lot of people were like sitting along the street on Pearl [Street] over here watching. A lot of people were running down John [Street] to help," Hemelaar said.

"The amount of people that were on that side watching and like the flames that were in the sky on that side, like I've never seen a fire so high up into the air in my life, either. Like it was so crazy."

Estes said he was shocked at just how quickly the flames tore through the building.

"By the time the fire department got there, the whole back building was already like fully on fire."

Investigators dig through the rubble of a building on Perth Street in Brockville, Ont., that burned down the previous day. Police suspect it may have been arson. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Investigation continues

The Ontario Provincial Police biker enforcement unit, along with Brockville police and the Ontario fire marshal are still investigating the fire.

On Tuesday, police were still not publicly making any link between Monday's fire and a weekend clash between the Outlaws and the Loners biker gangs that left three people injured in Cornwall, Ont.

Brockville police said there's "absolutely" a possibility and the biker enforcement unit is now participating in both investigations.