Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's closing after 43 years in Ottawa

Longtime Ottawa toy retailer Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's is closing its last remaining store next month, according to the company's Facebook page.

Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's first opened on Bank Street in the Glebe in 1977.

The company grew and eventually opened multiple locations across Ottawa including Westboro, Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans.

"After much consideration and heavy hearts, Mrs. Tiggy Winkle's will be closing all our stores including our last remaining location in The Glebe next month," according to a Facebook message posted Wednesday.

"We hope you will stop by our Flagship store at 809 Bank Street over the next few weeks as we plan for many sales and activities."

Mrs. Tiggy Winkles is setting up a "memory wall" for customers to leave goodbye messages and photos of the store's history, the store said.

"Our hearts are filled with gratitude. Thank you Ottawa for your support."