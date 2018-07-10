Repeat drunk driver arrested with more than 3 times legal limit, police say

Officers with the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais have arrested a repeat drunk driver, who police say had more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit when he was stopped.

Police received a call around 7:30 Tuesday morning, warning them of an erratic driver heading southbound on Highway 105 in La Pêche, Que.

Officers intercepted the 57-year-old Low man on Highway 5 in the Wakefield area.

Police say he showed obvious signs of alcohol impairment and initially refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

According to police, his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

Police say the man was wearing his work uniform and was on his way to a construction site, where he was set to drive a truck.

Officers immediately suspended the man's driver's licence and seized his vehicle for 90 days.

The man was set to appear in Gatineau court on Tuesday afternoon, facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired and failing to submit to a breathalyzer test.