Police to issue $7,500 in fines to 5 people for private gathering in Val-des-Monts, Que.

Police in the Outaouais say they will give out over $7,500 in tickets to five people in relation to a private gathering at a cottage that violated public health restrictions.

In a news release, MRC des Collines police said officers intercepted a vehicle Thursday evening after the province's 8 p.m. curfew. Police learned the man and woman inside were heading to a friend's cottage — in violation of the province's ban on social gatherings involving people from different households.

Police issued a ticket to the couple for violating the curfew and asked them to return to their home, but the couple instead drove on in the direction they were originally heading.

"The police believed that the people they had intercepted would have turned back further down the road in order to return home, but the police quickly realized that they were not coming back," the news release said.

Minutes later, the officers located the same vehicle parked outside a residence. When the officers arrived on the premises, the people inside turned off the lights.

"Even though the officers knocked on the door several times, the occupants still chose to ignore their presence despite the fact that the officers could hear them talking inside," the release said.

The officers then obtained a warrant authorizing them to enter the residence and did so. Inside, they found five people, including the man and women they had pulled over earlier.

Police say five "statements of offence" will be issued at a later date carrying fines of over $7,500.

The two people who they pulled over earlier in the evening will receive a total of $3,000 worth of fines, police said.