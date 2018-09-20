25-member Toronto council will work, minister insists

Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister is standing behind his government's move to cut Toronto city council from 47 to 25 councillors, arguing similar numbers of MPPs and MPs are effectively representing their Toronto constituents.

In an interview Thursday morning with CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, who represents ​Leeds–Grenville near Ottawa, also rejected the notion that Ontario Premier Doug Ford displayed a lack of respect for Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba — who earlier this month ruled the council cut was unconstitutional — by saying Belobaba was appointed, not elected like Ford.

"We've made it very clear that we respect the courts, we respect our system.... However, we had felt that the decision was wrong and we took the opportunity with the attorney general's office to move it forward in the court," Clark said, adding the government's appeal of Belobaba's decision will continue.

We ask PC Minister Steve Clark whether he thinks his party has taken a political hit over this issue. 12:25

Clark said the government is "very pleased" with Wednesday's decision by the Ontario Court of Appeal to stay Belobaba's ruling pending the formal appeal.

"It provides that certainty, it's a positive result for the people of Toronto," Clark said.

25 councillors 'not going to cause deadlock'

Ford's move to cut the council has stirred controversy, prompting lawyers, Toronto councillors, Toronto MPs and others to call for the bill's defeat.

Clark insisted Thursday he believes the plan will work.

"I firmly believe that those 25 federal MPs can represent those [Toronto] electoral districts very well. I believe ... the 25 MPPs that cover the City of Toronto can effectively represent their constituents. I have no doubt that that same electoral district that those MPs and MPPs represent can be represented by 25 city councillors, and I believe that the savings that will result can be used for whatever that council and the citizens of Toronto want," he said.

"We want to prove to people that a 25-member council is not going to be dysfunctional, it's not going to cause deadlock at city council."

Clark is defending his government's move to cut the number of Toronto city councillors to 25 from from 47. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Cost savings?

Ford has said the move will save about $25 million over four years. Asked how that could be if more staff are hired to help councillors serve larger wards, Clark didn't go into specifics.

"I look at the comparable numbers that MPPs have for their constituency budgets. I look at the dollars that the federal government have, and I think there's a very good case that a similar format for a municipal councillor can provide that same effective representation," he said.

When asked where the $25 million figure comes from, Clark didn't answer directly.

"It'll be up to the council to decide how they want to deal with their budget moving forward," he said.