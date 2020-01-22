Affordable family movie series could soon fade to black
Catholic school board ending Ottawa Family Cinema's lease in May after 30 years
After 30 years of screenings at an Ottawa high school, it could soon be curtains for a popular family film series.
Ottawa Family Cinema has been serving up popcorn and first-run Hollywood productions at affordable prices in the auditorium of Notre Dame High School on Broadview Avenue.
The weekend events are run by trained volunteers, with proceeds donated to local charities.
In November, the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) infromed the non-profit organization its lease will run out this May. The board said it needs the auditorium for its international language program.
"We wanted to provide them with ample time to secure a different location," said OCSB spokesperson Sharlene Hunter.
'Very puzzled, very upset'
That hasn't lessened the blow, however.
"We're very puzzled, very upset," said Ottawa Family Cinema co-founder Jim McNeil.
McNeil said the potential cost of moving and recalibrating its projection and sound equipment has cast the organization's future in doubt.
"We're a shoestring operation of volunteers," McNeil said.
News of the cinema group's possible demise has prompted an online petition, and a fair amount of outrage from community members.
"There are many people in our community who cannot afford to go to movies," said parent Jill Skinner. "This is a great opportunity for people to get together that's affordable, and that is really important."
An 'escape' for everyone
McNeil said he helped launch Ottawa Family Cinema so low-income families could enjoy the magic of watching a movie on the big screen like everyone else.
The former theatre manager, who grew up among plenty of siblings in Belfast, remembers going to the movies as one of the few outings his family could afford to do together. He arrived in Canada as the cost of going to the movies began sky-rocketing, and said he was determined to create an affordable alternative where admission and concession prices were kept to a minimum.
A ticket to an Ottawa Family Cinema movie currently costs $4, and a kiddies' combo of popcorn, candy and drink is $5.
"Even those who can't afford it can have the escape and entertainment," said McNeil, who said he also hands out "hundreds of free tickets to community centres, schools and women's shelters."
The school board arrived at the decision "after carefully considering our student needs and our commitment to equity of access to our buildings," Hunter said.
