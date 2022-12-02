Mouse feces found in pizza lunch at École du Grand-Boisé

Children at École du Grand-Boisé in Chelsea, Que., were served pizza contaminated with mouse feces on Thursday, according to the local school board.

Volunteers realized that two of the pizzas served to students at lunch were contaminated with droppings and were quickly removed, wrote Maude Hebert, Portages-de-l'Outaouais School Service Centre communications co-ordinator, in a letter to parents shared with CBC News.

The pizza lunches have been cancelled until after the holidays, the letter reads.

Chelsea Elementary School has also suspended their pizza lunches indefinitely, according to a letter sent to parents Friday.

Roland Hanel's daughter was one of the students who ate pizza at École du Grand-Boisé Thursday. He's not too concerned. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Roland Hanel said his daughter is one of the École du Grand-Boisé students who signed up for pizza lunch, but he's not concerned because school staff responded quickly.

"These things happen," said Hanel. "I bet you there's a lot of mouse droppings in the pizza that we eat that we just don't happen to see or notice."

Annie Brassard, who has two children at the school, said she's satisfied with the school's response, but has questions for the restaurant that supplied the pizza.

"I would like to know how [the mouse droppings] were not seen by the person putting it in the box," Brassard said.

'My restaurant is clean,' says pizza supplier

Chelsea Shawarma & Pizza supplied the lunch to École du Grand-Boisé, according to owner Jacob Chaho.

"I know my restaurant is clean. It's just, like, bad news," said Chaho.

He said that a new employee forgot two pizzas on a shelf outside while packing the 64 other pizzas. Chaho's theory is that a mouse got in through holes in the pizza box while they were left outside.

Jacob Chaho, owner of Chelsea Shawarma & Pizza, says mice may have gotten into two pizza boxes that were left outside. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"We've been in business for 20 years," he said. "It's my first time dealing with this."

Chaho said that his restaurant will prevent future contamination by sealing food better and keeping the door closed while loading pizzas.

An inspector will be coming every two weeks to ensure the restaurant is safe from contaminants, he said.

Mouse feces not toxic, says poison control

The school contacted a poison control centre, which informed them that mouse droppings do not contain a toxin, said Hebert in the letter to parents.

It does, however, contain bacteria that can cause indigestion symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the letter states.

The centre recommends that students who may have ingested mouse droppings hydrate themselves to lessen and resolve symptoms. In case of discomfort or concern, people should contact Quebec's 811 hotline, which will put them in touch with a nurse for non-urgent health issues.

A file photo of someone holding a pizza. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec says it will be investigating and may take food samples for laboratory analysis. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Hebert said the school also reported the situation to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec (MAPAQ), as well as the restaurateur.

Hebert said the school monitored the health of students involved during the afternoon and that no student had any symptoms.

MAPAQ will be investigating and may take food samples for laboratory analysis, wrote spokesperson Yohan Dallaire Boily in an email.

The Portages-de-l'Outaouais School Service Centre declined an interview.