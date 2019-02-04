Food bank dishes out slow cookers
Eastern Ontario food bank gets creative to help clients eat better
A food bank in Mountain, Ont., south of Ottawa, is working to help people eat healthier, less processed food with a new slow cooker program.
And at the same time, they're getting people to use items typically left behind on the food bank's shelves.
On Feb. 1, the House of Lazarus Community Outreach Mission launched a program called Crockpot Cuisine for its most frequent clients: those who use the food bank on a monthly basis.
In 2019, the program will see 45 new slow cookers given to people who don't already own one, and each month they'll receive a new recipe and all the ingredients needed to make it.
Food bank clients who already own slow cookers are also eligible to sign up for the monthly recipes and ingredients.
'A good idea'
"We have a lot of food in our food bank that doesn't get chosen — for instance chickpeas and beans — anything that you have to use to make something," said program co-ordinator Sandy Casselman.
"People usually choose the things that are already made or just easy to do. So we thought that teaching them how to cook a meal from scratch in something as easy as a crockpot would be a good idea."
The 12 recipes being used in the program were created by a dietician from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. They're for breakfast, dinner and dessert, and examples include apple cinnamon porridge, chicken cacciatore and baked apples.
Mountain is about 50 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, between Kemptville and Winchester.
CBC Radio's Ontario Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.