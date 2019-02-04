Food bank dishes out slow cookers

A food bank in Mountain, Ont., south of Ottawa, is working to help people eat healthier, less processed food with a new slow cooker program.

And at the same time, they're getting people to use items typically left behind on the food bank's shelves.

On Feb. 1, the House of Lazarus Community Outreach Mission launched a program called Crockpot Cuisine for its most frequent clients: those who use the food bank on a monthly basis.

In 2019, the program will see 45 new slow cookers given to people who don't already own one, and each month they'll receive a new recipe and all the ingredients needed to make it.

Food bank clients who already own slow cookers are also eligible to sign up for the monthly recipes and ingredients.

'A good idea'

"We have a lot of food in our food bank that doesn't get chosen — for instance chickpeas and beans — anything that you have to use to make something," said program co-ordinator Sandy Casselman.

"People usually choose the things that are already made or just easy to do. So we thought that teaching them how to cook a meal from scratch in something as easy as a crockpot would be a good idea."

The 12 recipes being used in the program were created by a dietician from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit. They're for breakfast, dinner and dessert, and examples include apple cinnamon porridge, chicken cacciatore and baked apples.

Mountain is about 50 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, between Kemptville and Winchester.