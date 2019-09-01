A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a lawn tractor while crossing a Cantley, Que., golf course Sunday morning.

According to the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police force, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. on a road running through the Mont-Cascades golf club north of Gatineau.

Police said the motorcyclist was a 47-year-old man from La Pêche, Que. His name has not been released.

The driver of the tractor, a 56-year-old man also from La Pêche, was transported to Hull Hospital with serious injuries.

Kevin Osborne, the club's general manager, told Radio-Canada the tractor driver has been a club employee for about 10 years and is now fighting for his life.

Police say the Sunday morning crash happened on a stretch of road cutting through the Cantley, Que., golf course. (Louka Jacques/Radio-Canada)

"In the 15 years that I've been general manager here, there has never been [a crash] like that," Osborne said in a French-language interview.

"I've never heard of anything like that, and the golf course has been in operation for 45 years."

Authorities have closed the intersection of chemin du Pavillon and chemin du Mont-des-Cascades.

An investigation is underway.