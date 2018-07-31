Skip to Main Content
Woman killed in east Gatineau motorcycle collision

Woman killed in east Gatineau motorcycle collision

A 49-year-old woman from the Outaouais was killed in a collision near Masson-Angers Monday afternoon.

49-year-old woman from Chénéville pronounced dead at hospital

CBC News ·

A 49-year-old woman from the Outaouais was killed in a collision near Masson-Angers Monday afternoon.

Gatineau police said in a news release she was riding her motorcycle on chemin de Montréal Ouest near rue Brabant at about 12:45 p.m. when she collided with a vehicle.

She was taken to the Hull Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

The victim is from Chénéville, Que., north of Montebello.

Gatineau police continue to investigate the cause.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us