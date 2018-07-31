Woman killed in east Gatineau motorcycle collision

A 49-year-old woman from the Outaouais was killed in a collision near Masson-Angers Monday afternoon.

Gatineau police said in a news release she was riding her motorcycle on chemin de Montréal Ouest near rue Brabant at about 12:45 p.m. when she collided with a vehicle.

She was taken to the Hull Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead.

The victim is from Chénéville, Que., north of Montebello.

Gatineau police continue to investigate the cause.