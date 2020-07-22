Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision near Civic Hospital

A 30-year-old male motorcyclist is in serious condition after a collision with a car at an intersection that has been flagged to the city as dangerous for years.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a call of a crash between a car and motorcycle at the corner of Holland Avenue and Ruskin Street. The man who was driving the car was also sent to hospital, although his condition is not known.

"Every time this happens, it's a trauma for myself and for my husband, but also for my kids," said Jodi Di Menna, who lives on the corner of Holland and Ruskin. "You know, you hear that awful crunching crashing sound and because we've seen it happen so often here we know exactly what it is."

Di Menna said she sees a collision in the area every couple of months.

"This time the wreckage from this accident was in our front yard where my kids play right under their swing. There's nothing that stopped them from being on that swing this morning."

Jodi Di Menna holds up shattered glass found under her daughters' swing after a motorcyle and car collided in front of her house Wednesday morning. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Di Menna said she has been asking the city to do something about the corner since she moved in 12 years ago. She would like to see traffic calming measures installed, along with better signage for the stops and lights.

Councillor trying to fix the problem

The councillor for the area, Jeff Leiper, said he has been trying for years to fix up problematic intersections in his ward. He would like to to see more traffic signals at those intersections, or improve sight lines for stop signs but that rules and budgets are real roadblocks.

Coun. Jeff Leiper says installing traffic lights, making stop signs more visible, or removing on-street parking could all help reduce serious collisions on and around Holland Avenue. 0:47

Since Holland Avenue is an arterial road, adding traffic calming can be tricky. There is also a city rule that won't allow more traffic signals to be added to intersections close to others that already have signals.

"I have once again reached out and I'll be meeting with our senior staff and with police on site to see what kinds of solutions we can get in place today," he said

"There's a lot of competing priorities on that street, but I certainly understand where the residents are coming from."