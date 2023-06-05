Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Kemptville

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle early Saturday evening, Ottawa police say.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Donnelly Drive and Joe Drew Lane, just east of the Burritts Rapids lockstation along the Rideau River, the force said in a news release issued Monday.

Investigators are hoping to speak to any witnesses who have not yet been interviewed by police, and are also looking for dashcam footage.

The crash site is about halfway between Smiths Falls and Kemptville.

It was the second fatal crash in Ottawa on Saturday. About two hours earlier, a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Carling Avenue near Highway 417.