Motorcyclist, 69, dies in crash south of Ottawa

A 69-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash near Morewood, Ont., south of Ottawa on Friday afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police said.

The motorcyclist drove off County Road 7 near Thompson Road in North Dundas Township around 12:30 p.m. and was ejected from his bike, police said. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at hospital.

Police are asking drivers to slow down in the area, but say there are no road closures.