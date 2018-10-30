Motorcyclist dead after collision in North Glengarry

A man has died after a vehicle crashed into his motorcycle in North Glengarry, Ont., Tuesday evening.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling north on County Road 20 when at around 5:13 p.m. a vehicle travelling south turned toward County Road 24 and collided with the motorcycle

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was not injured, police said.

A section of County Road 20 and County Road 24 in North Glengarry Township is closed to traffic.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.