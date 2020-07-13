Motorcyclist dead after crash in Aylmer

Skip to Main Content
27-year-old man declared dead in hospital following single-vehicle collision Saturday

The 27-year-old was transported to Hull Hospital but was later declared dead. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Gatineau's Aylmer sector on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.  

The 27-year-old was alone on his motorcycle when it crashed on Perry Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to Gatineau police, the man was transported to the Hull Hospital but was declared dead a few hours later. 

Officers remained at the scene of the crash until 11:30 p.m Saturday. 

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

With files from Radio-Canada

