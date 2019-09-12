Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a collision with a car on West Hunt Club Road Thursday afternoon.
Collision happened on West Hunt Club Road around 1 p.m.
It happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of West Hunt Club Road.
Paramedics say the man sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
West Hunt Club westbound is closed between Greenbank Road and Cedarview Road while police investigate.