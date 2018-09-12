Motorcyclist killed in collision north of Montebello

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night when he collided with a car in St.-Émile-de-Suffolk, Que.

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on Route 323 which runs north from Montebello, Que.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as 51-year-old Timothy Ross of St.-Émile-de-Suffolk, was heading south when he collided with a car heading north, according to police.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said the driver of the car was also taken to hospital.

The road was closed as police investigated.

St.-Émile-de-Suffolk is about 110 kilometres northwest of Gatineau.