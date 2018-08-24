Motorcyclist killed in Highway 17 crash with tractor-trailer

A 38-year-old motorcyclist from Cobden, Ont., has died after colliding Thursday night with a tractor-trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was heading south on Foresters Falls Road at about 9:30 p.m. when he collided with the westbound heavy truck on Highway 17.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. His name is being withheld at the request of his family.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, OPP said.

Renfrew OPP continue to investigate the crash. Highway 17 was closed for roughly eight hours following the collision but has since reopened.

Cobden is approximately 110 kilometres west of Ottawa.