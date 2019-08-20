Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after south Ottawa crash
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a transport truck on Tuesday afternoon.
Collision involved motorcyclist and transport truck
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital following a collision with a transport truck on Tuesday afternoon.
Ottawa police have closed Dalmeny Road between Nixon Drive and Gordon Murdock Road, which was the site of the collision. The area is in the far south end of Ottawa, near Osgoode.
There is no information on the motorcyclist's condition.
Police say they expect the road to be closed for several hours.