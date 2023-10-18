Motorcyclist dies in crash with car on West Hunt Club Road

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with a car on West Hunt Club Road near Cleopatra Drive on Tuesday, Ottawa police say.

The collision happened at about 4:15 p.m., police said. The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the car were not injured, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage is asked to get in touch with police.