Motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after crashing into west-end home

Ottawa paramedics say they transported one person to hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crashed into a west-end house late Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson told CBC that the collision occurred near the intersection of Baseline Road and Farlane Boulevard around 5 p.m.

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital. No one else was injured.

Paramedics did not have information on the extent of the damage to the home, however, they said the motorcycle also hit a gas meter.