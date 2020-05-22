Motorcyclist killed in crash near Montebello, Que.

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a rock face near Montebello, Que., provincial police say.

The man in his 60s was traveling on Highway 50 Thursday afternoon when he lost control and struck the rocks near the Highway 323 exit, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. The exit ramp to Highway 323 was still closed Thursday evening for the investigation.

Montebello is approximately 80 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.