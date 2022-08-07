One dead after 3 motorycles collide near Pembroke

One person is dead and two others injured after three motorcycles collided Sunday afternoon just west of Pembroke, Ont.

OPP officers responded to the crash on Doran Road at around 12:15 p.m., according to a news release.

One of the people involved was declared dead at the scene, police said. Another was rushed to hospital by Renfrew County paramedics.

Police have not released the name of the person who died as they are still notifying their next-of-kin.

The OPP's Upper Ottawa Valley detachment is investigating the crash.

As of Sunday afternoon, a portion of Doran Road between Forest Lea Road and Barron Canyon roads remained cordoned off.