Motorcyclist critically injured in west Ottawa crash
A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition after he drove his motorcycle into a post off Highway 7 in rural west Ottawa Monday morning.
Man in his 50s suffered life-threatening head injuries when he drove into a post off Highway 7
Ottawa paramedics said it happened on eastbound Highway 7 west of Hazeldean Road.
The off-ramp from eastbound Highway 7 to Hazeldean Road is closed.