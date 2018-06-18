Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist critically injured in west Ottawa crash

Motorcyclist critically injured in west Ottawa crash

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition after he drove his motorcycle into a post off Highway 7 in rural west Ottawa Monday morning.

Man in his 50s suffered life-threatening head injuries when he drove into a post off Highway 7

CBC News ·

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in critical condition after he drove his motorcycle into a post off Highway 7 in rural west Ottawa Monday morning.

Ottawa paramedics said it happened on eastbound Highway 7 west of Hazeldean Road.

The off-ramp from eastbound Highway 7 to Hazeldean Road is closed.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us