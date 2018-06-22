New
Man killed in motorcycle crash
A 29-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash near Heron Road and the Bronson Avenue on-ramp.
A 29-year-old man has died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday night.
The crash happened at Heron Road and the Bronson Avenue on-ramp at 11:30 p.m., Ottawa police said.
The man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, police said. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.