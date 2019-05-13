Motorcyclist critically hurt in early-morning crash

A man believed to be in his 20s was taken to hospital with life-threatening multi-system trauma after a motorcycle crash in Barrhaven early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Prince of Wales and Longfields drives at about 3:40 a.m., paramedics said in a news release.

The lone rider of a motorcycle had struck a rock wall.

Bystanders provided first aid until firefighters arrived, and paramedics took over care a short time later, paramedics said.

The victim was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition.

Ottawa police are investigating the crash.

Longfields Drive is closed between Golflinks and Prince of Wales drives.