Motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in Barrhaven crash
Ottawa

A man critically injured in a crash between a motorcycle and car in Barrhaven Wednesday night has died, police said.

Crash shut down Greenbank Road near Strandherd Drive

CBC News ·
A motorcyclist died following a collision at the intersection of Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive on Wednesday night. 0:27

It happened at the intersection of Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive at about 9:40 p.m.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said Thursday morning he died of his injuries.

No charges have been laid and police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.

