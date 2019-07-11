Motorcyclist dies of injuries suffered in Barrhaven crash
A man critically injured in a crash between a motorcycle and car in Barrhaven Wednesday night has died, police said.
Crash shut down Greenbank Road near Strandherd Drive
It happened at the intersection of Greenbank Road and Highbury Park Drive at about 9:40 p.m.
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition. Police said Thursday morning he died of his injuries.
No charges have been laid and police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.