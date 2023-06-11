Motorcyclist killed, 4 injured in crash at Belleville-area raceway

One motorcyclist was killed and four more injured in a crash Sunday during a race at the Shannonville Motorsport Park east of Belleville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said their officers responded to the collision at 1:46 p.m.

One of the racers was confirmed dead, police said, while the other four were treated at the scene. The extent of the injuries for the four surviving racers was unknown, OPP said.

As of early Sunday evening, police had not released the name of the racer who died.

The OPP's technical investigators and collision reconstructionist are assisting with the investigation.