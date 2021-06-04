Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Winchester

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a sport utility vehicle Friday afternoon in Winchester, Ont., according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

OPP say the driver of the SUV was headed south on County Road 31 when he entered the northbound lane at the County Road 43 intersection and struck the motorcyclist.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said. His name has not yet been released.

The SUV driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 7 p.m., there were still road closures near the intersection. Police are continuing to investigate and are urging people to avoid the area.