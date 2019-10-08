A western Quebec man in his 60s died when he attempted a jump on his motorcycle Monday afternoon, Sûreté du Québec said.

The man was attempting the trick on private property in Clarendon, about 80 kilometres northwest of Gatineau, around 3:30 p.m., police said.

"The man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," SQ spokesperson Marie-Pier Lorrain said.

A collision reconstruction expert was dispatched to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death, SQ said.