Mosquito program for Kanata North set for another vote

Kanata North residents may again be asked whether they want to pay a levy on their property taxes to keep mosquitoes in check during the summer months.

Residents have paid about $20 per year on their tax bills for the program for the last four years to have special treatments done to kill larva and reduce the mosquito population. A city report said the area has many wetlands and other areas, where the mosquitos can spawn.

"This is due to the high water table and the flat topography, which create the optimal conditions for mosquitoes to flourish and populations to continuously expand," reads the report.

City councillors will consider at a committee next month, and council will approve, whether there will be another vote in the community to allow for the levy that has been applied to properties to continue.

The city has already started the process of looking for a contractor. During the last vote on the issue, 72 per cent of households voted for the proposal, but voter turnout was only 18.5 per cent.

The previous contract cost $1.5 million per year and independent research confirmed it reduced the mosquito population by 80 per cent.