Ottawans celebrate Eid al-Adha with friendship, food
Weekend festival at the Mosque of Mercy was their 1st since COVID-19
Ottawans have been gathering to celebrate Eid al-Adha in person this year — a welcome change after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Saturday, the Assunnah Muslims Association in Ottawa hosted its annual Eid al-Adha bazaar and festival.
Eid-al-Adha is known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," and the Islamic holiday is often marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings and giving to those in need.
Saturday's event at the Mosque of Mercy had vendors and food stalls, as well as a bouncy castle outside. It was their first in-person Eid-al-Adha celebration since the pandemic broke out.
Amer Al-Nabelseya and Dina Mohamed, who run a catering business from home, were there making knafeh, a traditional Middle Eastern desert.
Al-Nabelseya said their secret ingredient in the sweet pastries is love.
"Whenever you [make] food with good intention and a clear heart and with love, it will reflect [in the] taste," he said.
Scroll down for a few scenes from Saturday's celebration. Eid al-Adha kicked off this weekend and runs until Tuesday.
With files from Salma Mahgoub