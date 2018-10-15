Mosaïculture falls short of 2018 attendance goal

Mosaïculture, the topiary exhibition in its second year at Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park, failed to meet its attendance goal of half a million visitors over three and a half months.

The show was a success in 2017, when more than 1.3 million visitors turned out to view the giant plant sculptures.

But attendance that year was free, part of Canada 150 celebrations. Tickets for both this summer's encore and an earlier ice sculpture show that coincided with Winterlude cost $20.

Organizers pointed to July's high temperatures as another factor that kept people away this summer.

Tourisme Outaouais said funding also came through late this year, making it difficult to advertise the attraction outside the capital region.

Numbers next month

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said while attendance was lower than hoped, the show still attracted hundreds of thousands of people from across Quebec, Ontario and beyond.

The city paid $2 million of the event's $5 million price tag, and has promised to cover up to $1.5 million of any potential deficit.

Pedneaud-Jobin said he doesn't expect the city will lose money on its investment. A full analysis of Mosaïculture 2018 is expected in November.