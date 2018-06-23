Mosaïculture Gatineau 2018 opens its doors

Mosaïculture Gatineau 2018 opened for its second season Friday.

The floral showcase, which drew more than a million visitors to Gatineau last year, reopened at Jacques-Cartier Park.

The exhibit features 45 pieces, made from more than five million plants.

Peter and Sheryl Tucker, who were visiting the exhibit for the first time, said they were impressed by the amount of care and labour put into it.

"This is our first visit but we had a number of people send us pictures of last year and we weren't able to get here last year," Sheryl said.

"We said this year for sure."

Mosaïcultures' second season in Gatineau was officially launched on June 22, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

A trail at the Mosaïculture Gatineau 2018 exhibit, which opened on June 22, 2018. (Radio-Canada)

New admission fee

The big change this year is that visitors have to pay an admission price.

Tickets for adults are $20. There are various student and youth prices, as well as a family pass. Gatineau residents can get a season pass for $15.

Lise Cormier, founder of Mosaïcultures Internationales, said they are not worried about the entry fee.

"We did surveys and the rate [we are charging] is lower than what people were willing to pay," she said.

Mosaiculture is open every day from 10 a.m. until dusk, rain or shine, until October.

Visitors who arrive by car also have to pay for parking on site.