Boil-water advisory issued for village of Morrisburg
People living in Morrisburg, Ont., should boil their water before drinking as a precautionary measure, according to an advisory issued by the Municipality of South Dundas.
'Low pressure' event on Sunday night caused advisory, until further notice
Residents in Morrisburg, Ont., should boil their tap water before drinking as a precautionary measure until further notice.
The Municipality of South Dundas issued the advisory after a "low pressure" event that occurred in the drinking system on Sunday night.
Residents are asked to boil water for one full minute before drinking.
The municipality did not indicate when it expects to lift the advisory.
