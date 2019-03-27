Ottawa man facing more charges involving boys, young men

More charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual exploitation and other sexual offences have been laid against an Ottawa man after two more alleged victims came forward to police.

There are now six complainants in the case, all boys and young men who ranged in age at the time of the alleged offences from three years old to 24 years old.

One of them is a child with disabilities, Ottawa police said.

Danyiel Walker, 41, had a relationship with Roger Nielson House, a palliative care home for children in Ottawa. The details of that relationship are unclear.

'Nothing short of unimaginable'

In a statement issued in February, when the first sexual assault charges were laid against Walker, officials at the hospice said, "this situation has outright shocked our community," but could not comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation.

"To think that a member of our own tight-knit community could betray the trust of another family or families is nothing short of unimaginable. It's devastating," the statement said.

It was signed by executive director Megan Wright and Les Bell, chair of the board of directors at Roger Neilson House.

The statement said they "are taking every measure to support and ensure the welfare of our current and former clients."

Child pornography charges laid in January

Walker was first charged by police in late January with 10 child pornography-related offences.

It came after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line received reports about an Ottawa IP address allegedly "being used to upload images and videos of prepubescent child pornography," police said in a news release at the time.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the Rockcliffe/Manor Park area on Jan. 30, and charged Walker.

Investigators were concerned there were victims in the Ottawa area, and in the news release police said additional charges were expected.

Alleged victim comes forward

Then, on Feb. 1, an alleged victim came forward to police, according to Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit.

By Feb. 22, a total of four victims had come forward alleging assaults and other offences between 2004 and 2019, and police laid 37 charges against Walker.

Another two victims came forward after that, and on March 27, police announced another 12 charges against Walker.

In total, the charges (some of them from older versions of the Criminal Code) include:

Aggravated sexual assault.

Sexual assault.

Threats.

Sexual exploitation.

Sexual interference.

Sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 years.

Sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 years.

Permitting a person under 14 years old on premises for sexual activity.

Permitting a person under 16 years old on premises for sexual activity.

Obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years.

Secretly observing and recording a person nude.

Corrupting children.

Making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Exposing genitals to a person under 16 years old for a sexual purpose.

Indecent act.

Committing an indecent act with intent to insult or offend another.

Invitation to sexual touching.

Invitation to sexual touching under 14 years old.

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa police major case management section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760, and tips may also be sent electronically to the unit at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).