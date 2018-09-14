2 more arrests in Kingston, Ont., motel killing

Kingston Police have charged two people with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide earlier this month at a motel.

Jean-Guy Vincent, 39, was staying at the Kozy Inn on Princess Street on Sept. 5 when he was shot to death.

Aaron Lewis, a 19-year-old Ottawa man, was arrested shortly afterward and charged with second-degree murder.

On Friday, Kingston Police said they charged two others in connection to Vincent's death: a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

The man was arrested Thursday at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of Portsmouth Avenue and Churchill Crescent, police said, while the woman was arrested at Kingston Police headquarters at about the same time.

In addition to the charges of first-degree murder, the pair are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and various weapons-related offences, police said.

Police did not release their names.