Moose struck by 4 vehicles along Hwy. 416 in North Grenville
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after four vehicles were involved in a collision with a moose Sunday night along Highway 416 in North Grenville, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
2 drivers suffer minor injuries, OPP say, condition of moose not released
Two drivers suffered minor injuries after four vehicles were involved in a collision with a moose Sunday night along Highway 416 in North Grenville, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police said the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near County Road 20.
Leeds Grenville paramedics treated two drivers with minor injuries, police said.
Police have not released the condition of the moose.