Moose struck by 4 vehicles along Hwy. 416 in North Grenville

This was one of four vehicles that struck a moose, causing significant damage to the vehicle and leading to minor injuries to two drivers. The condition of the moose was not released. (Supplied by OPP)

Two drivers suffered minor injuries after four vehicles were involved in a collision with a moose Sunday night along Highway 416 in North Grenville, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the crash happened a little before 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes near County Road 20.

Leeds Grenville paramedics treated two drivers with minor injuries, police said.

Police have not released the condition of the moose.