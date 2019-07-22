Another moose hoofs it into Orléans

Call it a case of déjà moose.

Another one of the big, lumbering beasts caused a stir in Orléans ​​​Monday morning.

Ottawa's bylaw department said the cow appeared around 7:30 a.m. in the Fallingbrook neighbourhood, a residential area north of Innes Road.

Ottawa police and conservation officers from the National Capital Commission were also on the scene, where the moose was eventually cornered between two homes near St. Peter High School.

There, the animal was tranquilized for transport back to its own neck of the woods.

She's a little groggy, but the Orléans moose is making her way into the forest, safe and sound!

Another female moose that wandered into Fallingbrook June 4 was tranquilized and taken to a forest just east of Ottawa, where it later died.