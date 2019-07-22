Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Another moose hoofs it into Orléans

Déjà moose? Another one of the big, lumbering beasts caused a stir in the east-Ottawa neighbourhood of Fallingbrook Monday morning.

Animal tranquilized for transport back to its own habitat

Ottawa police and conservation officers tranquilized a moose in Orléans on Monday before transporting it out of the suburbs and releasing it back into the wild. 1:21

Ottawa's bylaw department said the cow appeared around 7:30 a.m. in the Fallingbrook neighbourhood, a residential area north of Innes Road.

Ottawa police and conservation officers from the National Capital Commission were also on the scene, where the moose was eventually cornered between two homes near St. Peter High School.

There, the animal was tranquilized for transport back to its own neck of the woods.

Another female moose that wandered into Fallingbrook June 4 was tranquilized and taken to a forest just east of Ottawa, where it later died.

