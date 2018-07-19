Skip to Main Content
Moose snarling traffic on Highway 417 in Nepean

A moose has made its way onto Highway 417 in west Ottawa, causing heavy eastbound congestion during the morning rush hour.

Police containing moose off to the right-hand side of the eastbound Queensway

The moose that has made its way onto eastbound Highway 417 around the Pinecrest Road exit. (Ottawa police)

A moose has made its way onto eastbound Highway 417 in west Ottawa, causing heavy congestion during the morning rush hour.

CBC News started getting calls about the moose near the Pinecrest Road exit at about 6:15 a.m.

Police are on scene and have parked around the animal off to the right-hand side of the highway, taking up two lanes.

It's badly backing up traffic into Kanata, down Highway 416 heading north and is filling up side streets such as Carling Avenue and Baseline Road, says the CBC's traffic specialist Doug Hempstead.

