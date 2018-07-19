Moose snarling traffic on Highway 417 in Nepean

A moose has made its way onto eastbound Highway 417 in west Ottawa, causing heavy congestion during the morning rush hour.

CBC News started getting calls about the moose near the Pinecrest Road exit at about 6:15 a.m.

Police are on scene and have parked around the animal off to the right-hand side of the highway, taking up two lanes.

There's the little beastie now <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moose</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/wGo4PgDDrc">pic.twitter.com/wGo4PgDDrc</a> —@CiaoAngelina

It's badly backing up traffic into Kanata, down Highway 416 heading north and is filling up side streets such as Carling Avenue and Baseline Road, says the CBC's traffic specialist Doug Hempstead.

MOOSE: Avoid the 417 between Moodie and IKEA. There's a moose on the south-side of the 417 just before Pinecrest. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttTraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/7RvrErYfv4">pic.twitter.com/7RvrErYfv4</a> —@cbcotttraffic

